New Golf Cart-Style Shuttles on a Roll in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The newest shuttle service on the Central Coast is on a roll with 12 wheels in motion in downtown Santa Barbara.

That's three four-wheeled shuttles traveling in a caravan up and down State Street.

They start at the 1200 block of State Street, near the Granada Theatre, and head to the Dolphin fountain at the base of Stearns Wharf. Then the go back to complete the loop.

The "Loop" is also the name of the service.

It is a collaboration between the City of Santa Barbara, the group Friends of State Street, and the SWEEP SB shuttle cart rental service in the Funk Zone.

The carts will run from Thursday to Sunday every weekend until Labor Day. They will be in motion starting at noon until 7 p.m.

Each one can take the driver and five passengers. One of the shuttles is ADA accessible for the mobility challenged.

The temporary service is to see how this can fit into the master plan for State Street, which is currently in the development and design phase. An update is expected soon to the City Council.

One of the first riders said it will be good for the locals, the visitors and those who just need a break from walking.

Robert Michael Garcia was on board when he said, "well I think it is a great idea and for the tourists to get a ride up State. It is a great idea. I love it. I'm going to enjoy it. I know that I hope the tourists and all the other people who walk up and down State enjoy it."

The shuttles have stops in every block, with special marking on the asphalt and signs on polls.

The rides are free.