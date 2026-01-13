How is seasonal affective disorder linked to substance use disorder?

RecCameraStock // Shutterstock

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is sometimes flung around casually in conversation. But it’s more than just feeling sad when the winter and darker days set in.

SAD is classified as a major depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern. About 25% of people living with serious mental health conditions, including SAD, deal with addiction.

Similarly, if you have bipolar disorder, symptoms of depression may worsen seasonally. Women are also more likely to develop SAD. Professional support can help you manage the overlapping symptoms of SAD and SUD. In this article, Rula covers the relationship between the two disorders.

Key Takeaways

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and substance use disorder (SUD) often co-occur.

Wintertime and diminishing light can bring on SAD symptoms.

A mix of social and professional support can help treat SAD and SUD.

Can weather impact SUD?

As you experience fewer daylight hours and colder temperatures, you might find yourself often having a drink after work or frequently visiting bars with friends. This isn’t your imagination. A study found that, globally, as temperatures and the hours of sunlight decrease, drinking goes up.

Drinking can also make you feel warmer because it temporarily widens blood vessels, which allows more blood flow. In colder climates, this could motivate people to drink more — along with the temporary euphoric feeling that alcohol can bring.

Cold and dark weather can also cause serotonin to plunge. This neurotransmitter can make you feel happy and emotionally stable. Alcohol increases levels of serotonin and dopamine (known as the “happy hormone”), which might lead to improved moods for a temporary period.

Seasonal and light changes, and artificial ones too — like daylight saving time — can disrupt circadian rhythms. These changes to our internal body clocks can contribute to a budding addiction or worsen an existing one.

Does seasonal depression lead to increased substance use?

The relationship between SAD and SUD can result in a harmful cycle. If you feel down during the winter, you might turn to alcohol to feel better. But drinking can make your SAD symptoms worse because alcohol is a depressant.

Alcohol and other types of chemical intoxication can make depression more severe. You might experience more frequent depressive episodes, as well as worsening negative thoughts and self-destructive behavior.

Substances like alcohol, cannabis, and opiates increase dopamine. If you’ve hit a winter low, you might want the boost that substances can provide.

But when people use a drug continuously, they may need larger amounts of it to feel high or feel the effects of it at all. Sometimes, it may be the only thing that makes them feel good. Not only that, but heavily using substances like weed can cause the brain to release less dopamine. This is where substance use disorder can start.

Coping with SUD when seasons change

Even if you want to stop using a substance, it can be difficult or impossible without outside help if you’re addicted to it. The situation can be made worse if you’re using substances in an attempt to improve your SAD. In fact, research shows that drugs and alcohol usually make people’s mental health symptoms worse.

These strategies can help you address your substance use and feel better during the winter months.

Tell someone . Confide in a trusted family or friend about your co-occurring SAD and substance use.

. Confide in a trusted family or friend about your co-occurring SAD and substance use. Avoid social activities that encourage substance use . While difficult, if you want to stop using a certain substance, avoid friends and scenarios that center around alcohol or drug use.

. While difficult, if you want to stop using a certain substance, avoid friends and scenarios that center around alcohol or drug use. Find support groups . Groups like Alcoholics Anonymous or SAD support groups can help replace the socialization you may lose while also providing mental health and community support.

. Groups like Alcoholics Anonymous or SAD support groups can help replace the socialization you may lose while also providing mental health and community support. Maintain healthy habits . A consistent sleep schedule, exercise, and a nourishing diet can all support your mental health. In the winter, usual go-to activities like swimming or golf might be replaced by indoor activities like a dance or spinning class.

. A consistent sleep schedule, exercise, and a nourishing diet can all support your mental health. In the winter, usual go-to activities like swimming or golf might be replaced by indoor activities like a dance or spinning class. Identify triggers. Reflect on the situations, people, and other factors that might worsen your SAD or cause you to turn to a certain substance. Then, either on your own or with a friend or therapist, come up with ways to avoid it.

Treating SUD and SAD

If you struggle with co-occurring SUD and SAD, there are effective treatments that can help you thrive.

Substance use disorder treatment options can include:

Detox program: These programs help you with withdrawal symptoms — both physical and mental.

These programs help you with withdrawal symptoms — both physical and mental. Inpatient program : These programs offer 24/7 support, with people living in a rehabilitation facility for weeks or months (often 30 days). Support can include drug withdrawal support, therapy, medication administration, and how to prepare to live drug-free after the program ends.

: These programs offer 24/7 support, with people living in a rehabilitation facility for weeks or months (often 30 days). Support can include drug withdrawal support, therapy, medication administration, and how to prepare to live drug-free after the program ends. Behavior therapy : A therapist or counselor can help you manage your drug cravings, suggest ways to avoid drugs, offer recommendations if you relapse, and bring in your family to help support you.

: A therapist or counselor can help you manage your drug cravings, suggest ways to avoid drugs, offer recommendations if you relapse, and bring in your family to help support you. Self-help groups: After an inpatient program, you may still need ongoing peer support. This is where self-help groups can come in. You can surround yourself with people who understand what it’s like to have a substance use disorder like alcohol use disorder.

SAD treatment options can include:

Light therapy : SAD light lamps can mimic the sunlight that’s often missing during the wintertime. Typically, people sit in front of the lamp for about 30 minutes at the beginning of the day. It’s not recommended to use light therapy at night, as this can disrupt your sleep schedule.

: SAD light lamps can mimic the sunlight that’s often missing during the wintertime. Typically, people sit in front of the lamp for about 30 minutes at the beginning of the day. It’s not recommended to use light therapy at night, as this can disrupt your sleep schedule. Talk therapy : Therapy, like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), can help you recognize false and distorted views resulting from depression. Transforming these thoughts into helpful ones can also help you improve the relationships in your life, which can lift your mood.

: Therapy, like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), can help you recognize false and distorted views resulting from depression. Transforming these thoughts into helpful ones can also help you improve the relationships in your life, which can lift your mood. Medication: Medications like antidepressants can help with SAD, especially with more severe cases. Always consult with a qualified health provider first if you want to explore medication.

Clinician’s take

“Working with a professional can help you identify daily triggers and build out strategies for prevention. This can be a great way to adjust your lifestyle for recovery,” saysAshley Ayala, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

This story was produced by Rula and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.