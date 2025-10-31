ungvar // Shutterstock

Kitchen remodels are among the most popular and rewarding home renovations, transforming one of the most vital spaces in a home.

A fresh kitchen design not only updates your home and increases its resale value, but it also enhances functionality, making it a more compelling epicenter of your home.

However, one of the first questions homeowners consider when planning a kitchen remodel is the cost. World CopperSmith delves into average kitchen remodeling costs, breaking down expenses by region, materials, and remodeling types.

What is the National Average Kitchen Remodel Cost?

According to Remodeling Magazine’s 2024 Cost vs. Value report, the national average cost for a midrange major kitchen remodel ranges from $27,492 for a minor remodel project to $79,982 for a major remodeling project.

For an upscale major remodel, the average jumps to $158,530.

These averages provide a broad overview, but several factors can influence the final price of your remodel, such as the size of your kitchen, the quality of materials used, and whether you make significant changes to the kitchen layout.

How Do Kitchen Renovation Costs Vary by Region?

The cost to remodel a kitchen can vary significantly depending on your location.

For instance, kitchen remodels in the South tend to be cheaper than those in the North and West. A major midrange kitchen overhaul in Florida can cost almost $2,000 less than one in California.

In the Pacific region, which includes Alaska, California, Washington, and Oregon, a midrange full kitchen remodel averages $82,810, while an upscale remodel costs around $164,636. In contrast, in the South Atlantic region, encompassing Maryland, South Carolina, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., a midrange remodel costs approximately $78,153, and an upscale remodel is about $155,293.

How Much Do Materials Cost for a Kitchen Remodel Project?

The choice of materials is one of the most significant factors influencing the cost of a kitchen remodel. According to HomeAdvisor, material costs have soared recently, increasing from 5% to 10%.

Here’s a breakdown of typical material costs for various elements of a kitchen remodel:

Planning and Structural Changes

Wall removal: $300 (non-load-bearing) – $3,000 (load-bearing)

Electrical: $50 – $100 per hour

Moving a gas line: $270 – $880

Upgrade from electric to gas: $130 – $2,000

Cabinetry and Hardware

Cabinet costs: $100 to $1,200 per linear foot

Cabinet installation cost: $1,860 – $9,430

Kitchen hardware: $1 to $500 per unit. Most homeowners pay between $2-$3 per handle or knob.

Countertops and Backsplashes

Countertop: $480 for tile – $12,000 for wood or quartz.

Countertop installation: $1,860 – $4,340

Backsplash installation: $590 – $1,320

Appliances and Fixtures

Appliances: $200 – $15,000+

Appliance installation: $120 to $280

Faucet installation: $160 – $360

Sink installation: $220 – $630

Flooring

Flooring: $500 for cork to $32,000 for slate

Flooring installation: $1,520 to $4,700

Doors and Windows

Interior door installation cost: $360 – $1,170 per door

Exterior door installation cost: $510 – $1,790 per door

Window installation cost: $300 – $1,200 per window

Lighting and Painting

Lighting: $300 per recessed fixture

Painting: $300 – $750

Labor and Installation

Labor and installation: $3,500 – $6,000

Average Kitchen Remodel Cost for Midrange vs. Upscale Remodels

The scope of your kitchen remodel will also significantly impact the project cost, ranging from $79,982 for a midrange remodel to $158,530 for an upscale remodel.

In a midrange kitchen remodel, homeowners typically update kitchen cabinets, install new countertops, and upgrade appliances, flooring, and lighting fixtures.

In contrast, an upscale remodel involves high-end finishes and appliances, luxury countertops, and custom cabinetry and range hoods, significantly driving up the cost.

Average Costs for a Kitchen Renovation

Here’s a detailed cost breakdown for various elements of a kitchen remodel:

How Much Do Materials Cost for a Kitchen Renovation?

A kitchen remodel can be one of the most expensive home improvement projects, and the cost varies depending on the size of the kitchen you’re remodeling. Logically, a small kitchen remodel will cost less than remodeling a larger kitchen or building a brand new kitchen.

For example, a tile backsplash will cost an average of $25 per square foot, while stainless steel will cost $20, and marble will range from $10 to $95 per square foot.

For a large kitchen with significant square footage of countertop space, high-quality materials can be prohibitively expensive. For example, you can expect to pay $10 to $140 per square foot for granite or $15 to $190 for marble countertops, but just $8 to $35 for laminate. Ceramic, travertine, and wood also tend to be more budget-friendly countertop materials.

For flooring materials, vinyl tile will run less than $1 per square foot and laminate can be $3 to $10. Meanwhile, hardwood can cost up to $22 per square foot and ceramic can cost up to $40.

How Much Are the Labor Costs for a Kitchen Remodel Project?

Design and labor costs are a substantial portion of the total kitchen remodel budget, often accounting for 20% of the overall cost.

The cost of labor can vary depending on your location, the complexity of the job, and the contractors’ rates. According to the same HomeAdvisor report above, the cost range for labor and installation averages $3,500 to $6,000.

Additional Kitchen Remodel Costs

When planning a kitchen remodel, it’s essential to factor in additional costs that can arise during the renovation process. Set aside 20% of your budget for unexpected expenses, such as water damage, electrical issues, or other unforeseen problems that may arise during demolition.

How to Save Money on a Kitchen Remodel Project

While kitchen remodels can be expensive, there are several ways to save money without compromising on quality.

Here are a few tips:

Cabinet Refacing: Instead of replacing your cabinets, consider refacing or refinishing existing cabinets. This can save a significant amount of money while giving your kitchen a fresh, updated look.

Instead of replacing your cabinets, consider refacing or refinishing existing cabinets. This can save a significant amount of money while giving your kitchen a fresh, updated look. Affordable Countertop Materials: Opt for more affordable countertop materials like butcher block or laminate instead of high-end options like quartz or marble.

Opt for more affordable countertop materials like butcher block or laminate instead of high-end options like quartz or marble. Midrange Appliances: Choose midrange kitchen appliances instead of high-end, status-oriented brands. These appliances often offer similar functionality at a fraction of the cost.

Choose midrange kitchen appliances instead of high-end, status-oriented brands. These appliances often offer similar functionality at a fraction of the cost. DIY Demolition : If you’re handy, consider doing the demolition work yourself. This can save on labor costs and free up more of your budget for other aspects of the remodel.

: If you’re handy, consider doing the demolition work yourself. This can save on labor costs and free up more of your budget for other aspects of the remodel. Simple Woodwork: Ornate moldings and decorative elements can quickly eat up your budget. Opt for simple, clean woodwork that stands the test of time and is easier on your wallet.

Ornate moldings and decorative elements can quickly eat up your budget. Opt for simple, clean woodwork that stands the test of time and is easier on your wallet. Use Ready-Made Organizers: Instead of splurging on custom cabinet organizers, use ready-made ones from retail stores. They can help keep your kitchen organized at a lower cost.

Spend only as much on your kitchen remodel as you hope to make back when you sell your home. If you plan to sell in the next five years, focus on updates that will enhance your home’s resale value. If you plan to stay in your home longer, create a kitchen that you and your family will love, as you’ll have more time to enjoy the benefits of your remodel.

Here are some improvements you can make to your kitchen that will increase your home’s value:

Install New Cabinets: Updated cabinets can give your kitchen a fresh, modern look.

Updated cabinets can give your kitchen a fresh, modern look. Add Additional Storage: Adding more storage options, such as pantry cabinets or pull-out shelves, can increase your kitchen’s functionality.

Adding more storage options, such as pantry cabinets or pull-out shelves, can increase your kitchen’s functionality. Build a Kitchen Island : A kitchen island provides additional counter space and can serve as a focal point for your kitchen.

: A kitchen island provides additional counter space and can serve as a focal point for your kitchen. Add New Countertops: Upgraded countertops in materials like granite or quartz can significantly enhance your kitchen’s aesthetic appeal.

Upgraded countertops in materials like granite or quartz can significantly enhance your kitchen’s aesthetic appeal. Switch to Efficient Appliances: Upgraded, energy-efficient appliances can reduce your energy bills and appeal to potential buyers.

Upgraded, energy-efficient appliances can reduce your energy bills and appeal to potential buyers. Install High-Quality Flooring: Durable, attractive new flooring can enhance your kitchen’s appearance and increase its value.

These tips can guide you in your remodel project.

How to Plan Your Kitchen Remodel Project?

Proper planning is crucial to the success of your kitchen remodel. Here are some steps to ensure a smooth renovation process:

Set a Budget: Using the data above, determine how much you’re willing to spend on your kitchen remodel. Be realistic about what you can afford and stick to your budget to avoid overspending.

Using the data above, determine how much you’re willing to spend on your kitchen remodel. Be realistic about what you can afford and stick to your budget to avoid overspending. Hire an Interior Designer: Consider hiring a kitchen designer to help you plan the layout and choose materials for your dream kitchen. A designer can help you make the most of your space and ensure your remodel meets your needs and preferences.

Consider hiring a kitchen designer to help you plan the layout and choose materials for your dream kitchen. A designer can help you make the most of your space and ensure your remodel meets your needs and preferences. Choose a Contractor: Find a reputable general contractor with experience in kitchen remodels. Check references and read reviews to ensure you’re hiring a reliable professional.

Find a reputable general contractor with experience in kitchen remodels. Check references and read reviews to ensure you’re hiring a reliable professional. Order Materials Early: Material costs and delivery times can vary, so it’s best to order materials, cabinets, and new appliances early to avoid delays.

Material costs and delivery times can vary, so it’s best to order materials, cabinets, and new appliances early to avoid delays. Prepare for Surprises: Set aside a contingency fund for unexpected expenses that may arise during the remodel.

FAQ

What is a realistic budget for a kitchen remodel?

For the most part expert interior designers recommend budgeting between 5% to 15% of your home’s value for a kitchen renovation. For example, if your home is valued at $300,000, you should aim to spend between $15,000 and $45,000 on your kitchen. Remaining within this range helps you get the best return on your investment.

Is $30,000 enough for a kitchen remodel?

A $30,000 budget is usually sufficient for a mid-range kitchen remodel, but the final cost will depend on your specific needs and design goals. It’s always a good idea to consult with a professional to ensure your budget aligns with your plans.

Is $10,000 enough for a kitchen remodel?

Yes, it can be! Smaller kitchens can be updated for as little as $5,634 to $12,000, depending on the scope of the project.

What is the most expensive part of a kitchen remodel?

Cabinets often take the top spot as the priciest element of a kitchen remodel, followed by appliances and countertops. Be sure to set aside some extra funds for unexpected costs.

What is the 30% rule for renovations?

The 30% rule suggests that you shouldn’t spend more than 30% of your home’s value on renovations. This helps keep your remodeling expenses in check and aligned with your home’s overall worth.

How much does it cost to redo a kitchen in 2024?

Kitchen remodel costs in 2024 typically fall within these ranges: $10,000 to $25,000 for minor remodels, $30,000 to $60,000 for major remodels, and $70,000 or more for luxury upgrades.

When is the cheapest time to remodel a kitchen?

Winter can be a great time for indoor renovations. Contractors are often more available and might offer better rates when demand is lower.

Why is kitchen remodeling so expensive?

Kitchen remodel costs are driven by essential work like plumbing, electrical, and framing, which take up about a third of the budget. The rest goes toward finishes and their installation.

What adds value to a kitchen remodel?

Key upgrades that boost kitchen value include adding a kitchen island, updating cabinets, upgrading appliances, replacing countertops, and creating multipurpose work areas.

How much is too much to spend on a remodel?

Spending more than 10% to 15% of your home’s value on a single room is usually considered excessive. For instance, if your home is worth $100,000, you shouldn’t spend more than $15,000 on a kitchen or bathroom remodel.

Is $100,000 enough for a renovation?

Yes, $100,000 can cover a significant renovation, but it depends on the specifics. Factors like material choices, labor costs, and the extent of the remodel will impact the overall budget.

What makes a kitchen look expensive?

Simple touches like repainting with classic colors, updating window treatments, extending cabinets to the ceiling, replacing hardware, and upgrading lighting can elevate a kitchen’s look.

What is the hardest part of a kitchen remodel?

Installing new cabinets can be both the most challenging and the most costly part of a kitchen remodel, especially if they are custom-made.

How much should labor cost for a kitchen remodel?

Labor costs typically range from $75 to $250 per square foot. For a 200-square-foot kitchen, you might expect to pay between $15,000 and $50,000, depending on the project’s complexity.

What’s the rule of thumb for renovation costs?

A general guideline is to budget about 15% of your home’s value for a kitchen remodel. For a $200,000 home, a $30,000 budget would be appropriate.

How many quotes should I get for a renovation?

It’s wise to get at least three quotes from contractors. Comparing quotes helps you ensure all necessary elements, like materials, permits, and labor, are covered.

How do people afford kitchen renovations?

Home equity loans are a popular option for funding kitchen remodels since the interest is often tax deductible. Other options include refinancing, personal loans, or borrowing against a retirement plan.

How much does the average kitchen remodel cost in 2024?

The average cost is about $26,945, but most projects fall between $14,597 and $41,482, depending on location, materials, and labor.

Does a kitchen remodel increase home value?

Yes, according to a 2023 survey, a major kitchen upgrade offers an average return of about 31.7%, meaning you get back roughly $37 for every $100 spent.

What countertop adds the most value?

Granite countertops are a top choice for adding value. They come in various styles and offer a strong return on investment, making them an excellent option for those considering resale.

Conclusion

A kitchen remodel is a significant investment, but it can greatly enhance the functionality and value of your home.

Understanding the average costs and factors influencing those costs can help you plan a successful kitchen renovation within your budget. By making informed decisions and prioritizing value-adding improvements, you can create a beautiful, functional kitchen that meets your needs and boosts your home’s appeal.

Whether you’re planning a minor update or a major overhaul, careful planning and budgeting are essential. With the right approach, you can achieve the kitchen of your dreams without breaking the bank.

