Visitors Adjusting to New Parking Fee at Popular Pismo Beach Hiking Trail

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - A much-discussed new parking fee at the popular Pismo Preserve hiking trail is now in effort.

Visitors to the 888-acre coastal trail located along Highway 101 are now required to pay a daily fee for parking.

Parking on site will now cost daily visitors a fee of $5, while an annual pass is also available for $50.

Last Friday, the The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County, which owns the property, started the new parking fee program.

According to the non-profit organization, the new policy has gone smoothly over the first few days and reaction from visitors so far has mostly been positive.

The Land Conservancy also acknowledged the new fee has been a hot topic since it was first announced two weeks ago, but said the money raised will allow the organization to help cover operational costs.

The organization pointed out does not receive any tax revenue for either local, state or federal agencies to support the Pismo Preserve, which costs $200,000 to operate annually.

Yearly donations to the Pismo Preserve add up to $50,000, so the Land Conservancy is hoping the new parking fee will cover the remaining $150,000 needed over the overall costs.

So far, the Land Conservancy reports it has sold 300 annual passes, a total of $15,000.

Visitors are able to purchase parking passes through a mobile app or with cash or credit card at a pay station located by the restrooms and kiosk.

The Pismo Preserve opened to the public in 2020 and provides hikers, mountain bikers and equestrian riders 11 miles of trails that travel through oak woodland and coastal ridgeways, which offer some of the most picturesque views in the entire state.

Depending on weather conditions, visitors are able to look out to the Pacific Ocean and view panoramic scenery from the Irish Hills to the north to the Point Sal to the south.

For more information, click here to visit the Pismo Preserve webpage on the official website for The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County.

