Pismo Beach businesses meet to discuss solutions to city’s restrictions on outdoor operations

Money and Business

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Pismo Beach business leaders held an online meeting Thursday morning to discuss possible solutions to the city's current restrictions on outdoor operations.

During the one-hour Zoom meeting held by the South County Chambers of Commerce, business owners spoke about the need to allow some of their operations to be shifted outside.

Unlike many other coastal cities in California, Pismo Beach is currently not allowing businesses to move some of their services outside to city sidewalks and parking spaces.

San Luis Obispo County is currently on the state's Monitoring List for exceeding the state metric for number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population.

With the county on the Monitoring List, several business operations, including indoor dining are prohibited, leading many restaurants wanting to move service outside.

Businesses are hoping the City Council will allow them the chance to modify outdoors as soon as possible.

NewsChannel is schedule to speak with a Shell Beach restaurant owner and Pismo Beach official later today and will have the story tonight on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.