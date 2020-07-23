New visitor center in Santa Barbara helps travelers navigate the region during COVID crisis

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -The newest Santa Barbara Visitor Center has opened on lower State St. as a gateway stop to downtown and the waterfront.



It comes at a time when tourism is slowly coming back after the COVID-19 impacts in March, April and May that brought foot and vehicle traffic to a crawl.



Even the reopening in June has been carefully navigated.



Tourism officials are encouraging visitors, but quickly making sure they understand the face bask requirements and the advantages of open space recreating.



The Visitor Center at the corner of Garden St. at Cabrillo Blvd. remains closed at this time.The new location at 120 State St. is part of the larger Hotel Californian development site. It is just down from the railroad crossing and up from McConnell's ice cream.

Workers including longtime Executive Director Annmarie Rogers have been able to set up an information table outside and limit the number of people inside where travel books, maps, souvenirs and accessories are available.

Among the other services the Visitor Center offers include:

Trolley Tickets

Land Shark Tickets

Detailed Maps for Santa Barbara and many other cities

California Maps

Wine, Beer & Cocktail Maps

Hiking Books & Maps

Camping Maps

Santa Barbara Books & Magazines

Calendars

Souvenirs

Phone Cards

Water, Soda & Candy

Axxess Book

Tourism is facing summertime challenges due to the economic slowdown. Hotels are reporting bookings are off 30-40 percent.



Among the more popular stops for visitors include Stearns Wharf, the Old Mission, and the landmark Courthouse.

Trolley services and the Land Shark tours recently resumed operation.

Sunday there was a long mid-day line for the Santa Barbara Wheel Fun Rentals where guests can get bikes and surreys by the hour.



The electronic shuttle bus service has been "paused" along the waterfront and downtown, according to the Metropolitan Transit District.

