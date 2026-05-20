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Grover Beach’s Newest Housing Development Named After Local Advocate

Dave Alley | KEYT
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Published 12:01 pm

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) - A grand opening celebration was held Wednesday morning to officially recognize the completion of a new affordable housing development in Grover Beach.

The new housing development is called Cleaver & Clark Commons and was built through a partnership between People’s Self-Help Housing (PSSH) and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO).

Cleaver & Clark Commons is located at 1206 West Grand Avenue and 164 South 13th Street and includes 53 affordable, multifamily housing units for households at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). 

According to PSSH, on-site amenities include an interior courtyard, common open spaces, two community rooms for gatherings, parking spaces, laundry facilities, and bike racks.

Residents also have access to on-site property management and service-enriched support. 

Wednesday's grand opening also included the dedication of the Corki Clark-Henderson Community Center on the property.

PSSH said the center was named in honor of Corki Clark-Henderson due to her legacy of community service.

Clark-Henderson is described as "a compassionate advocate who has a profound commitment to public service and was the inspiration for more affordable housing coming to Grover Beach through the building of Cleaver & Clark Commons."

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Article Topic Follows: Housing
affordable housing
grover beach
Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo
People's Self-Help Housing

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Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

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