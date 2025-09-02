New Transitional Housing for Foster Youth Moves Forward in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Six months after plans were first announced, the Lions House is now moving forward in Santa Barbara, providing the county’s first transitional housing program for youth aging out of foster care.

With more than 400 children currently in the foster system, organizers say the need for housing and support remains urgent.

The Channel Islands YMCA is stepping in to meet that demand, offering not only a safe place to live but also mentorship, life skills training, and access to community resources.

The YMCA team has already welcomed several young adults into the home, with more residents expected to move in over the coming months.

Leaders hope the Lions House will serve as a bridge from foster care to independence, giving participants stability and the tools they need to succeed.

For many foster youth, the Lions House represents not just a roof over their heads, but a chance at building brighter futures.