News Channel 12 Turkey Drive once again a big success thanks to generous community support

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - An outpouring of community support helped propel the annual News Channel 12 Turkey Drive to another successful year.

Beginning at 6:00 a.m. and running through 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, donations rolled in during the 13-hour fundraiser that was held at four collection sites across the two counties, including the News Channel 3-12 Santa Maria office, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Lompoc, California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach and Vons in San Luis Obispo.

Donations collected will directly benefit Good Samaritan Shelter clients in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank clients in San Luis Obispo County.

Both local organizations will use donations collected through the fundraiser to help provide a nutritious traditional Thanksgiving meal for thousands of individuals and families in need across the two counties.

Over the course of the day, the Turkey Drive collected more than 500 turkeys, as well as assorted hams, chickens, as well as other non-perishable food items.

In addition, the drive also received more than $30,000 in generous monetary contributions from individuals, families, schools, groups, organizations, businesses and other donors.

Final results won't be known for a few days.

While Tuesday marked the end of the one-month long fundraiser, it actually continues online through the end of November.

In addition, Turkey Bucks, which are monetary donations sold at checkout stands at participating local markets, are still being sold through Thanksgiving at the following locations:

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market - San Luis Obispo (1314 Madonna Rd.)

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market - Arroyo Grande (1574 W. Branch St. Ste. C)

California Fresh Market - San Luis Obispo (771 Foothill Blvd.)

California Fresh Market - Pismo Beach (555 5 Cities Dr.)

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market - Santa Maria (1948 S. Broadway)

Grocery Outlet in Santa Maria is selling Turkey Bucks through Dec. 15.

To donate to the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive, or for any additional information about the fundraiser, click here to visit the official Turkey Drive webpage.