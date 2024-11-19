Turkey Drive: SLO Food Bank looking to the community for help to battle hunger this holiday season

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - With this year's News Channel 12 Turkey Drive finishing this Thursday, SLO Food Bank is looking to the community to once again help the cause by taking part in the annual fundraiser.

"It's heartbreaking," said SLO Food Bank CEO Molly Kern. "What we're seeing is unfortunately is a continuation of high and growing food insecurity in San Luis Obispo County right now."

According to Kern, SLO Food Bank is serving an average of more than 39,000 people each more.

"That is a large percentage of our community who is struggling to make ends meet," said Kern. "At the same time, there's also this amazing group of people in our community who are leaning in to make sure that we're able to continue meeting that need as it's growing."

One way the community can assist others in need for the holiday season is by generously donating to the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive.

SLO Food Bank is one of two local non-profit organizations that are beneficiaries of the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive.

Santa Maria-based Good Samaritan Shelter is the other non-profit that is supported by the Turkey Drive.

"We are grateful to be able to participate in this," said Kern. "Grateful for every single person who has donated on the website, purchased an extra turkey, and will be donating it to us. There's no better feeling than being able to make a meaningful difference in someone else's life, and this is one of those opportunities where every single person involved does make such a big difference in the lives of our neighbors who are facing food insecurity."

Turkeys and monetary donations collected in San Luis Obispo County will help out SLO Food Bank clients, while those collected in Santa Barbara County will remain there and benefit Good Samaritan clients.

The News Channel 12 Turkey Drive is set for Thursday, November 21, with all proceeds benefiting thousands of clients with Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo County.

For more information, or to donate, visit the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive webpage.

