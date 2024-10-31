Turkey Drive: Dimes Media radio stations once again help promote annual fundraiser

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - For the ninth straight year, the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive is once again receiving a big boost from its radio partner Dimes Media.

The San Luis Obispo-based company owns and operates several popular Central Coast radio stations including: WiLD 106, 95.3 The Beach, 100.9 The Grade Classic Country Hits, KPIG, and K-News 98.5, and is using the airwaves to offer valuable information about the event.

"We're just really excited," said WILD 106 morning show personality Matthew "Doughboy" Florence. "This is something I look forward to every year. All of us here at Dimes Media are always looking forward to this. The excitement is building and we cannot wait to get out there for the Turkey Drive."

During breaks between songs, radio hosts are helping inform listeners with important information about the Turkey Drive and how listeners are able to donate.

In addition, on the final day of the Turkey Drive, Dimes will take part in the event providing a live broadcast from a drop off site located at California Fresh Market in Pismo Beach

The News Channel 12 Turkey Drive is set for Thursday, November 21, with all proceeds benefiting thousands of clients with Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Barbara County and SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo County.

"We've got a great team behind us with News Channel 12, SLO Food Bank, Good Samaritan, Dimes Media and WILD 106," said Florence. "We love getting together with everybody. It's like seeing our friends every year, coming together, doing this, being charitable for the Turkey Drive. It's just so much fun to have this whole entire team working towards one goal."

For more information, or to donate, visit the News Channel 12 Turkey Drive webpage.