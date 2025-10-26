Popular Pumpkin Patch offers hayrides, maze and more in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Generations of people visit McGrath Brothers Great Pacific Pumpkin Patch before Halloween.

Some adults remember visiting as a kid and bring their friends.

They won't buy their pumpkins anywhere else.

In addition to hayrides Great Pacific Pumpkins has a a maze made out of hay.

There are also farm animals to see and Topa Topa Flywheelers showing people how farm equipment works.

Most of the pumpkins are between $2-$20.

Every year there appears to be new colors.

This year visitors may see grey pumpkins among the orange ones.

Some people fill wheel barrows with their finds.

Families are welcome to come in costumes and bring their four legged friends.

CONNOR CASAVAN MCGRATH GREAT PACIFIC PUMPKINS

"We've got a great season this is when we have our community come interact with us on the farm a lot of pumpkins going out through wholesale and families it is one of our favorite times of year," said Connor Casavan, who feels like a McGrath.

He said he has been working with the family for years.

He recommends putting smaller ones in the fridge to preserve them once they are carved.

Then people can put them out in the evening.

He said there is no need to be a master carver to get creative.

Great Pacific Pumpkins is located on Olivas Park Drive and open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.