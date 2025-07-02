See Where to Celebrate the Fourth of July on the Central Coast

Still looking for something to do this Fourth of July? Here's everything happening this holiday weekend on the Central Coast!

Santa Barbara County

City of Santa Barbara:

“The Santa Barbara Police Department and the Santa Barbara Fire Department will have multiple joint firework patrols to address illegal fireworks within the City. Misdemeanor citations could be issued to those possessing or using personal fireworks.”

Fourth of July Celebration ~ Friday, July 4th

11:00am - 9:00pm

The City of Santa Barbara is hosting an all-day Fourth of July celebration right on the waterfront! Cabrillo Boulevard will be lined with food trucks and vendors starting at 11:00am to kick off the festivities! After you eat and finish your shopping, you can enjoy a full day of live music at West Beach! Local favorites like The Goodlanders, Ladyfinger, and many more will be playing up until the final Fireworks show!

A 20-minute fireworks display presented by Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department will begin at 9:00pm. The show will be simulcast on local radio station KjEE (92.9 FM) and live-streamed on KEYT.com.

Fourth of July Celebration Concert 2025 ~ Friday, July 4th

5:00pm - 6:00pm

The Prime Time Band, along with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, will host a beautiful afternoon of live music, family time, and celebration. Inside the Santa Barbara Sunken Gardens, they'll play sing-along favorites and patriotic classics, and include music from Band of Brothers, Top Gun, Wicked and How to Train Your Dragon along with other favorites. This free, outdoor concert will begin at 5:00pm, and end with plenty of time to catch the evening firework show.

City of Goleta:

“Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds the public that all fireworks, including the so-called safe and sane variety, are illegal in all unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County including the Cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton and Solvang.”

City of Goleta Drone Show ~ Friday, July 4th

6:00pm - 9:00pm

For the first time ever, the City of Goleta is putting on a drone show! Taking place at Dos Pueblos High School Football Stadium, a 15-minute drone show with light up the sky. Before the show, the community can enjoy family-friendly games and activities, food trucks, line dancing, a photo, and much more fun. The bleachers on the home side of the stadium will be open for seating. The track and the turf field area will be available for blankets and beach chairs only.

City of Montecito:

Fourth of July Celebration ~ Friday, July 4th

Parade Begins at 11:30am

Get ready for an all-day celebration in Montecito! The Fire Department will be serving up pancakes from 7:00am - 11:00am before the community will host its annual "Biggest Little Parade" down San Ysidro Rd. The parade will feature cars, animals, scooters, bikes, walkers, and riders all decked-out in red, white, and blue! Stick around Lower Manning Park for some food, live music, pie-eating contests and more!

City of Carpinteria:

Carpinteria State Beach Fourth of July Parade ~ Friday, July 4th

Parade Begins at 9:30am

Carpinteria State Beach is throwing their own Independence Day celebration! They invite the community to roll out their bike, trike, or scooter and march down in their best festive gear.

Santa Barbara County - North County

City of Solvang:

Fourth of July Parade ~ Friday, July 4th

Parade Begins at 10:00am

The City of Solvang will show off its patriotic spirit with an Independence Day Parade! Marching bands, classic cars, majestic horse troupes, dance groups, and floats will make their way through the beloved City of Solvang. Folks are invited to bring their flags, bells, and lawn chairs to enjoy the parade.

Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show ~ Friday, July 4th

12:00pm - 10:00pm

The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club is hosting a Fourth of July Festival at the historic Old Mission Santa Inés, full of family fun, live entertainment – and of course a fireworks show! The organizers say this is one of their largest Fourth of July festivals to date and you don't want to miss out. Tickets are required for guest 13 years or older.

City of Santa Maria:

"Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed within the city limits of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc. The 12-hour period on the Fourth of July from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. is the only time “Safe and Sane” fireworks may be used within the City Limits."

Red, White, and PLAY!: A Hometown Celebration ~ Friday, July 4th

12:00pm - 4:00pm

There is something for everyone at the Santa Maria Independence Day Celebration! Guests can enjoy live music while sipping at the beer garden hosted by Chido Bar and a variety of local food trucks. Beat the heat with free public swim at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Along with face painting, a photo booth, a rock climbing wall, and much more!

San Luis Obispo County

City of San Luis Obispo

“All fireworks and sky lanterns are banned by ordinance and are illegal to use, sell, or possess in the unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo County unless otherwise permitted."

Fireworks after the Blues Baseball Game ~ Thursday, July 3rd

Games Starts at 6:00pm

While the city of San Luis Obispo is not hosting a firework show, folks can celebrate Independence Day early with fireworks and a ball game! Fireworks will light up the sky after the San Luis Obispo Blues take on the Arroyo Seco Saints!

City of Pismo Beach

Fireworks Celebration at Pismo Pier ~ Friday, July 4th

12:00pm - 9:00pm

The City of Pismo Beach will host their spectacular firework show at the Pismo Pier for the Fourth of July! Before the show, guests can enjoy vendors, live music, and one of the best beaches on the Central Coast. Fireworks will launch off the Pismo Pier at 9:00pm, so get there early enough to secure your view.

Fourth of July Concert at The Cliffs ~ Friday, July 4th

1:00pm - 5:00pm

Enjoy a free oceanfront concert at one of the most gorgeous hotel on the Central Coast! Jam out to the band, Live on the Rocks, with friends and family – plus food and drinks from the hotel's seaside bar. Make sure to bring your chairs and blankets to sit back and enjoy the start of the holiday weekend.

City of Paso Robles

Fourth of July Celebration ~ Friday, July 4th

4:00pm - 10:00pm

The City of Paso Robles has in store a full-day of Fourth of July fun, all leading up to spectacular firework show! The day will feature bounce houses, obstacle courses, field games, live music, and food galore! The city is offering free admission and free parking to the event. Everyone is invited to come out, with the exception of furry friends.

City of Cayucos

Fourth of July Celebration ~ July 4th

July 4th Fireworks from the Pier Begin at 9:00pm

The City of Cayucos will be hosting a little something for everyone this Fourth of July. Clear your schedule for one of the city's events, including a sand sculpture contest, a street faire, town parade, and a firework show from the pier! Whether you're a early riser, or a night owl – this Fourth of July is set to be a good one!

City of Atascadero

Fourth of July Music Festival ~ Friday, July 4th

3:00pm - 8:00pm

Enjoy a full lineup of talented musicians and bands, while celebrating the patriotic holiday with the community. Music lovers can expect features from entertaining groups with that Central Coast sound including, Hot Buttered Rum, Jordan Bush & The Packrats, and The Doohickeys. Stay for a special light show finale!

City of Templeton

Fourth of July Parade ~ Friday, July 4th

Parade Begins at 10:00am

Fourth of July is a big deal in the small c I ity of Templeton. Watch their "United We Soar" Fourth of July hometown Parade right in the heart of Templeton, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Templeton. Following the parade the fun continues at Templeton Park for live music, food, drinks, and more!

City of Avila Beach

Avila Beach Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast & Doggie Parade ~ Friday, July 4th

Doggie Parade Begins at 11:00am

No firework show for this coastal town, but there will be lots of puppy cuteness. You and your pup are invited to a pancake breakfast in the garden of the Avila Beach Community Center. Afterward, dress your pup in their best patriotic gear and join in on the annual Doggie Parade!

Ventura County

City of Ventura

Fourth of July Fireworks Show & Family Picnic ~ Friday, July 4th

5:00pm - 9:00pm

Celebrate Independence Day on the beautiful lawn at Ventura College. They'll have live music, a kids-play zone, games, and food vendors for the whole family! You can bring in your own food and drinks to have your own little picnic while waiting for the firework extravaganza!

Fourth of July Street Fair & Pushem-Pullem Parade ~ Friday, July 4th

10:00pm - 4:00pm

This local parade will not have any cars or trucks, rather the community is the show! Community members are welcome to bring their bikes, scooters, strollers, and wagons as they make their way to Downtown Ventura. At the end, enjoy the artisan street fair, car exhibit, live entertainment, kids activity area, corn hole zone, and more.

City of Camarillo

Fourth of July Fireworks Show ~ Friday, July 4th

Fireworks Show at 9:00pm

At the Camarillo Fireworks Show, you can sit back and watch it from the comfort of your own car! Fireworks are best viewed from the Camarillo Premium Outlet parking lots and immediate surrounding areas. Tune in live to FM radio station 95.1 KBBY to listen to the fireworks soundtrack while you watch the show.

City of Oxnard

Fourth of July Family Parade ~ Friday, July 4th

10:00am - 11:00am

This harbor parade may be small, but the community spirit will be mighty! Submit your family to participate in the parade, beginning at 10:30am and travel up Harbor Blvd. and end at Cabezone Circle.

2025 Fireworks by the Sea ~ Friday, July 4th

Fireworks Show at 9:00pm

When the sun sets Friday night, the Channel Island Harbor will be lit up for a fantastic fireworks show that will set off at 9:00pm. Set up your chairs and blankets, and watch as the colors boom overhead!

City of Thousand Oaks

Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular ~ Friday, July 4th

Fireworks Show at 9:00pm

Conejo Recreation & Park District will be launching fireworks for Independence Day! You can purchase an exclusive viewing spot as part of a fundraiser to support the district. All of the proceeds will go to the the cost of the fireworks show and ensure the spectacular continues year after year!

Fourth of July Breakfast ~ Friday, July 4th

8:00am - 11:00am

Save yourself the chores of washing dishes, and come enjoy a pancake breakfast at the Borchard Community Center! For just $5, you and the family can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice!

Free Open Swim ~ Friday, July 4th

12:00pm - 4:00pm

Swim for free from 12:00pm - 4:00pm at two of the city's local pools! Beat the heat and don't forget the sunscreen at the Cal Lutheran University pool and the Newbury Park High School pool!

Summer Concerts in the Park - Bruce Springsteen Tribute ~ Friday, July 4th

5:00pm - 7:00pm

As part of the city's Summer Concerts in the Park series, The Springsteen Experience will have you screaming U-S-A! Featuring a special musical performance and the National Anthem sung by Los Robles Children's Choir, the event will be a night of great music and great fun!

City of Fillmore

City-Hosted Fireworks Show ~ Thursday, July 3rd

Fireworks Show at 9:00pm

The City of Fillmore is celebrating Independence Day a little earlier with a fireworks show set to take place on July 3rd. Fireworks will launch from Fillmore Middle School Athletic Field at 9:00pm. Residents are encouraged to watch from their homes.

39th Annual Sespe Creek Fourth of July Car Show ~ Friday, July 4th

9:00pm - 4:00pm

It doesn't get more American than the City of Fillmore street festival. The event will feature a classic car show, a chili cook-off, beer and corn hole! Make sure to double-check the map so don't miss a single event happening around the city.

City of Simi Valley

Star-Spangled Rock & Country Jam and Fireworks Celebration ~ Friday, July 4th

3:00pm - 9:00pm

The City of Simi Valley has in store an epic firework show, set to take off at 9:00pm. In the meantime, jam out to local country bands, dive into some delicious food and drinks, and do some shopping with craft vendors. Limited onsite parking for $25. Parking and shuttle service will run from the Simi Valley Metrolink Station and Simi Valley High School.

Ronald Reagan Library Fourth of July Celebration ~ Friday, July 4th

10:00am - 3:00pm

Celebrate the 250th Birthday of the country at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library! The extra-special celebration will have Founding Father Presidential-reenactors, a special performance by the Los Robles Children’s Choir, and live music by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Band and country artist Justin Honsinger!

City of Ojai

Free Concert in the Libbey Bowl ~ Thursday, July 3rd

Concert Begins at 6:00pm

Libbey Park will open up for a night of music under the open sky. Enjoy a free concert by Jimmy Calire and Ojai Band, and take part in the fundraising raffle! They'll be raffling off some great items so don't miss out!

Fourth of July Parade ~ Friday, July 4th

Parade Begins at 10:00am

Floats, classic cars, and more will make its way through the community of Ojai in the city's Fourth of July Parade! Head over to Sarzotti Park afterwards to enjoy the afternoon and see who will be picked as Winner of the Parade!

Ojai Fourth of July Firework Show ~ Friday, July 4th

5:00pm - 9:00pm

Starting at 5:00pm, Nordhoff High School will be open to an evening of family fun, which includes a Fourth of July fireworks show! Families get enjoy food trucks, activities, and music – wrapping up with firework display at 9:15pm. Gate prices are Child $7 - Adult $15.