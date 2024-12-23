Last minute shoppers dress for cool temperatures

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It wasn't easy to find parking spaces at La Cumbre Plaza.

But, determined shoppers said the cool temperatures and fog made it feel more festive.

In addition to shopping for sweaters and other cozy items shoppers posed for photos next to holiday decorations.

Some of the stores, including Macy's, have deep last minute discounts.

The Pottery Barn has window displays full of holiday home decor.

Clothing and toys are top purchases according to analysts.

Kieran Bradley said he bought clothing for someone special.

"Mainly just clothes, I got some random stuff, mainly just clothes like a Polo Ralph Lauren and it was on sale, the best part," said Bradley.

Debra Foley came shopping with her grandchildren.

"We are here to buy some last minute gifts today, it is their mother's birthday or tomorrow and so we came shopping for a birthday present and a Christmas present. (what)"

Keena Mae Rayas came to take a photo with Santa.

She also shopped.

"We were shopping for people but we shopped for ourselves, ha-ha-ha," said Rayas.

Shopping analysts said 31 percent of all shoppers still want to shop in stores, although that figure is down six percent from last year.

Shopping areas are likely to be busy again on Christmas Eve.