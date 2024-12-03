’12 Days of Gifting’ promotion helping ring up business at Santa Maria Town Center mall

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - An annual promotion has returned to the Santa Maria Town Center mall that is aimed at helping ring up holiday sales.

"12 Days of Gifting is a promotion that we've been doing now for four years," said Yarely Corona, Santa Maria Town Center Marketing Manager. "It begins the first day of December and goes through the 12th. We highlight a store in our center every single day and two winners come out of it, day one through day 12."

The "12 Days of Gifting" is available through social media engagement. To take part, shoppers need to have an Instagram account and visit the mall's official page.

"To participate, you have to make sure you are following us on Instagram at shopsmtc," said Corona. "You have to like the post comment, tag a friend, and your friend also needs to be following us, and you guys both enter to win our prize."

Corona added each daily prize is valued in the from from $200 to $400 and includes many different stores located in the mall.

"It's our biggest and most successful promotions that we do on our social media," said Corona. "It draws in thousands of people to come to our, our Instagram and our Facebook page. It's a combination of both our big tenant box stores and also some of our local mom and pop stores, where it gives an opportunity for some of our followers on our social media to win some great prizes."

Local business owners inside the mall said they are in favor of the promotion and are hoping it will help boost the numbers of holiday shoppers.

"Absolutely," said Curt Miller, longtime owner of Sportscard Fantasy's. "We relay on the mall traffic to stay in business. It's something that is necessary. Anything that can bring people in here, we're all for it. It's the time that we have to sell stuff and we need people in here."

"12 Days of Gifting" will run through Dec. 12.



