Festive, Holiday fun in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Downtown Santa Barbara is getting in the Holiday spirit with a wide range of festive events.

The annual Prince and Fairy Art contest is now open for kids grades K-6. This year's theme is "Holiday Hopes and Dreams." Kids can enter their drawings on the Downtown Santa Barbara website, email to Christy@downtownbs.org or drop off/mail to Downtown Santa Barbara at 27-B East de la Guerra Street. The application deadline is Friday, November 22 by 5:00 pm.

Two winners will get to light the downtown Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony is set for Friday, December 6th from 5-7 pm.

The Lobero Theatre is hosting the Downtown Holiday Spirits Party on December 3rd. Guests can enjoy live music from The Coveralls, cocktails, and food. Tickets are required to attend.

Get started on Holiday shopping and support local businesses during Small Business Saturday on November 30th. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is hosting a Holiday Sing-Along featuring the Prime Time Band from 6-8 pm on December 13th. In the Storke Placita, the Big Brass Christmas Concert will take place on December 14 from 12-2 pm.

For the first two weeks of December, Downtown Holiday Caroling can be enjoyed on different nights.

Downtown Santa Barbara is excited to offer traditional, festive events that bring community spirit.

For a full list of holiday community events in downtown, visit https://www.downtownsb.org/events/holiday-happenings