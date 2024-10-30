Skip to Content
Halloween Pumpkin Patch offers free fun in Isla Vista

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
today at 8:15 pm
Published 8:07 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-People psyched themselves up to enter the unknown at the Halloween Pumpkin Patch in Isla Vista.

This is the I.V. Recreation and Park District fourth year hosting the free event for UCSB students and local families with young children.

Evironment Makers transformed Anisq'Oyo' into a festival leading to the Bumkin Patch where they could meet the Pumpkin Queen and King if they could get by a scary doorman.

Visitors had a chance to follow a map that took them to a past life photo booth, Chuck Bunger and his carnival games.

They also had a chance to see Hay 'Yall Threatre, a silent disco, Memory Lane, Witchcraft Walkabbout Woods, Oracle's Underworld.

The scariest area is where Louie D'Ville sits on his thrown and contemplates the take over of the park and charging a fee, but the event remains free.

After visiting all the areas groups have a chance to pick a pumpkin to take home.

Your News Channel will have more on the Halloween Pumpkin Patch that is open from 7 to 11 p.m. on Halloween, too.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

