Local Dog, Schmeagle Vonsqueaklebits, nominated for Nationwide’s Wacky Pet Names

GOLETA, Calif. – A local dog is getting some Nationwide recognition, but not only for its cuteness...

'Schmeagle Vonsqueaklebits' from Goleta is a fluffy Pomeranian and one of the "Wacky Pet Names" finalists that were announced by Nationwide Insurance.

“He succeeds our previous pet, the great Chihuahua mix Lulu Vonsqueaklebits. As Schmeagle awaits his official ascension to the throne, he enjoys being a little gremlin and the occasional zoomies around the apartment,” says his owner Michael W.

Each year, the insurance company hosts their Wacky Pet Names campaign celebrating the silly names given to newly enrolled pets.

This year’s nominees include dogs and cats as well as a pot belly pig, hedgehog, snake, guinea pig, rat, parrot, conure, rabbit, and ferrets!

Other finalists include Ferret Bueller the Ferret, Julius Cheeser the Rat, Luke Skybarker the Dog, Pickles of Purrington the Cat, and many more!

Pets will complete in three different categories: Wackiest Dog Names, Wackiest Cat Names, and Wackiest Exotic Names.

You can cast your vote for Schmeagle Vonsqueaklebits or your favorite wacky named pet here between April 15th-19th. You can place one vote per category, once a day by clicking on the profile of the pet you want to vote for.