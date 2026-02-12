SBIFF Film “Going For Home” Tells Story of Resilience in Little League Baseball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A documentary film premiering at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival centers around a little league team in the mist of the Eaton Canyon fire, and a community's ability to find strength and resilience in disastrous times.

Film writer and director Eric Simonson and producer Sue Cremin stopped by your Morning News to preview Going For Home. They tell the story of the Central Altadena Little league, who were told their season would be cancelled when the Eaton Fire broke out and displaced thousands of families in January 2025.

The players continued to play, and the games became a unifying factor for the community.

"We love Central Altadena Little League, and we just felt like as a whole the Eaton Fire was not getting a lot of attention in general," said Cremin. "It was being overshadowed and we thought maybe we follow the story of people really, I mean they were fighting in so many ways, but fighting to kind of we always realized they were, fighting for their joy when everything else was, was falling down around them literally."

The film premiered for the first time at the festival on February 8th. Simonson and Cremin walked the carpet, along with some of the little leaguers featured in the documentary.

"Certainly the kids really play, you know it all comes down to play and being in the moment, and those things that kids are so great at so they certainly taught us lessons, not to sound cliche, but I know they were teaching their families as well," said Simonson.

Don't miss the last opportunity to see Going For Home at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday, February 14th at 6:00pm.

