What to Expect at the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The lights at the Arlington Theatre, Riviera Theatre, and the brand new McHurley Film Center will light up this upcoming February for the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival. This year, the festival will showcase 46 world premieres and 80 U.S. premieres from 50 countries – over half of which are directed by women.

Wednesday, February 4th

Opening Night of the Festival will feature the U.S. Premiere of the film, A Mosquito in the Ear ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––Starring Jake Lacy, Nazanin Boniadi, & Ruhi Pal | Directed by Laura Piani "A MOSQUITO IN THE EAR follows Andrew and Daniela as they travel to Goa, India, to bring home their newly adopted four-year-old daughter, Sarvari. But their world begins to unravel when Sarvari refuses to leave the orphanage she calls home. The couple’s attempt to safely ferry their new child from India to the U.S. proves to be an untenable task filled with chaos, intermarital conflict, and adventure around every corner."

Thursday, February 5th

Maltin Modern Master Award, honoring Adam Sandler –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Named after longtime SBIFF moderator and film critic, Leonard Maltin, the Maltin Modern Master award honors individuals who have enriched our culture with their accomplishments in the motion picture industry. ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Jay Kelly, starring Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup | Directed by Noah Baumbach

Friday, February 6th

American Riveria Award, honoring Ethan Hawke –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema. ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Blue Moon, starring Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Andrew Scott, Bobby Cannavale | Directed by Richard Linklater

Saturday, February 7th

Variety Artisans Award, honoring EJAE (K-Pop Demon Hunters), Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein), Jack Fisk (Marty Supreme), Kate Hawley (Frankenstein), Mike Hill (Frankenstein), Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another), Al Nelson (F1), Eric Saindon (Avatar: Fire & Ash), Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams), and Chris Welcker (Sinners) –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– The Artisans Award honors those who have exhibited the most exciting and innovative work in their respective fields.

Women's Panel – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Panelists include Miyako Bellizzi, Costume Designer (Marty Supreme), Laia Casanovas, Sound Team (Sirat); Yvett Merino, Producer (Zootopia 2), Natalie Musteata, Director (Two People Exchanging Saliva), Alisa Payne, Producer (The Perfect Neighbor), and Ashley Schlaifer, Producer (Train Dreams) –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––- Moderated by Madelyn Hammond, President of Madelyn Hammond & Associates

Casting Directors Panel – 2:00 PM – Arlington Theatre –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Panelists include Gabriel Domingues (The Secret Agent), Nina Gold (Hamnet), Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another), Francine Maisler (Sinners), and Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme) –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Moderated by Debra Birnbaum, Gold Derby

Sunday, February 8th

Virtuosos Awards, honoring Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Amy Madigan (Weapons), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Sydney Sweeney (Christy), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), and Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere) –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––The Virtuosos Award is an honor created to recognize a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in film have elevated them in the national cinematic dialogue.

Producers Panel – 11:00 AM – Arlington Theatre –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Panelists include Ronald Bronstein (Marty Supreme), Jerry Bruckheimer (F1), J. Miles Dale (Frankenstein), Maria Ekerhovd (Sentimental Value), Nicolas Gonda (Hamnet), Ed Guiney (Bugonia), Emilie Lesclaux (The Secret Agent), Marissa McMahon (Train Dreams), Sara Murphy (One Battle After Another), and Sev Ohanian (Sinners) –––––––––––––––––-––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Moderated by Nicole Sperling, The New York Times

International Directors Panel – 2:00 PM - Arlington Theatre ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Panelists include Kaouther Ben Hania (The Voice of Hind Rajab), Oliver Laxe (Sirat), Kleber Mendonça Filho (The Secret Agent), Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident), and Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Moderated by SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling

Monday, February 9th

Hammond Cinema Vanguard Award, honoring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––The Cinema Vanguard Award recognizes actors who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, and Benicio Del Toro | Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Tuesday, February 10th

Outstanding Directors of the Year Award, honoring Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) , and Chloé Zhao (Hamnet) ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– The recipients of this award are the year’s top directors who have pushed the boundaries in their storytelling and created films that showcase the art of filmmaking at its best.

Wednesday, February 11th

Montecito Award, honoring Stellan Skarsgård ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– The Montecito Award, named after one of the most beautiful and stylish areas in Santa Barbara, recognizes an individual who gave the performance of their career in film this past year. ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Sentimental Value, starring Stellan Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas | Directed by Joachim Trier

Thursday, February 12th

Outstanding Performer Award, honoring Michael B. Jordan ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– The Outstanding Performer of the Year Award recognizes select individuals who have distinguished themselves with exceptional performances in film. –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Sinners, starring Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton | Directed by Ryan Coogler

Friday, February 13th

Arlington Artist of the Year Award, honoring Kate Hudson ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– The Arlington Artist of the Year Award was created in honor of one of the most historic and iconic buildings in Santa Barbara, The Arlington Theatre. ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Song Sung Blue, starring Kate Hudson, Hugh Jackman, and Ella Anderson | Directed by Craig Brewer

Saturday, February 14th

Closing Night of the Festival will feature the U.S. Premiere of the film, A Mosquito in the Ear –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Starring Bukamina Cebekhulu, Tracy September, & Siyabonga Mlungisi Shibe | Directed by Zamo Mkhwanazi "Johannesburg, 1968. Khuthala despises his father’s laundry, resisting inheritance as apartheid crushes Black businesses. Torn between musical dreams and survival, he must confront injustice that threatens his livelihood, family, and future."

Writers Panel – 11:00 AM - Arlington Theatre ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Panelists include Clint Bentley (Train Dreams), Ronald Bronstein (Marty Supreme), Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein), Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident), Will Tracy (Bugonia), and Eskil Vogt (Sentimental Value) –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Moderated by Anne Thompson, indieWire

