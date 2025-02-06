A Look Back at the First Santa Barbara International Film Festival Night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Phyllis de Picciotto founded the festival in 1986, and in 2004, Roger Durling took over as executive director. Since then, the festival has grown into one of the top film festivals in the world.

The first Santa Barbara International Film Festival began on Feb. 27 at four local cinemas, including the Arlington Theatre and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. At the time, the festival lasted no more than four days and featured only a few workshops and seminars. Now, in its 40th year, the festival is more than 10 days and includes hundreds of premieres, workshops, panels, and seminars, along with free screenings and educational programs.

That night, a young Lance Orozco reported that the lights were bright on the Arlington’s marquee, and television cameras were everywhere.

Hollywood stars arrived in fancy cars to the cheers of adoring fans and the sound of a marching band.

Montecito resident Robert Mitchum was honored during the festival at the Granada Theatre. The Los Angeles Times reported that Mitchum’s tribute included a screening of Night of the Hunter and clips from other films associated with the actor.

A young Ted Danson also arrived on opening night, walking the red carpet to the cheers of fans. He said he was excited to be there.

“A band, cheerleaders, these cameras—this is great!” Danson said.

Orozco predicted that night in his KEYT report that, judging by the reactions, it was the first of many film festivals to come.