SBIFF partners with Direct Relief for L.A. Fire Relief Efforts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is joining in on L.A. Fire Relief Efforts by partnering with local non-profit, Direct Relief, for their 40th year.

The Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Hughes Fire, and several other wildfires reeked havoc in L.A. County – burning more than 40,000 acres, destroying and damaging around 12,000 structures, costing $250 - $275 billion in damages, and killing at least 29 people.

The announcement of this year's poster and schedule was postponed due to the fires, and Executive Director, Roger Durling, said there were even debates of whether or not to move forward with festival this year.

"Festivals build community, and create an outlet for the process of feelings. In light of this, it became clear that we must move forward with our 40th edition," Durling said. "The twelve days of the festival will be dedicated to the City of Angels, and we will put in place an initiative during it to raise funds for L.A. in partnership with Direct Relief.”

All donations made throughout the festival towards fire relief will be doubled, made possible by a $100,000 matching grant.

You can make direct donations to Direct Relief via their website, and find a full list of organizations here.