Resources to Help L.A. Fire Victims
The devastation of the wildfires in L.A. County have left many residents, families, and animals displaced and without resources.
Many local clothing drives and drop-off locations are currently over or at capacity.
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce provided the community with the following organizations to donate to:
Community Events:
- Songs of Solance - Benefit Concert
In San Luis Obispo on Sunday, January 26th from 12pm - 8pm at Rod & Hammer Rock
This benefit event will showcase the best local talent in the county, with 100% of ticket sales going directly to the California Fire Foundation. Rod & Hammer’s will also donate ALL proceeds from Wildfire Resilience Straight Bourbon bottle sales made during the event to the California Fire Foundation.
More information will be added as it becomes available.