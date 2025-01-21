Skip to Content
Resources to Help L.A. Fire Victims

By
Published 5:22 pm

The devastation of the wildfires in L.A. County have left many residents, families, and animals displaced and without resources.

Many local clothing drives and drop-off locations are currently over or at capacity.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce provided the community with the following organizations to donate to:

Direct Relief CA Wildfire ResponseLos Angeles County Animal Care & Control
American Red Cross LA County Pasadena Community Foundation
California Community FoundationPasadena Humane
California Fire Foundation Salvation Army Southern California Division
Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE)ShelterBox USA 
Los Angeles Fire Department FoundationUnited Way of Greater Los Angeles
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank World Central Kitchen

Community Events:

  • Songs of Solance - Benefit Concert

In San Luis Obispo on Sunday, January 26th from 12pm - 8pm at Rod & Hammer Rock

This benefit event will showcase the best local talent in the county, with 100% of ticket sales going directly to the California Fire Foundation. Rod & Hammer’s will also donate ALL proceeds from Wildfire Resilience Straight Bourbon bottle sales made during the event to the California Fire Foundation.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

