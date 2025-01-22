Skip to Content
Hughes Fire near Castaic Lake sending plumes of smoke across Ventura County

Image courtesy of Alert California camera system at Whitaker Ridge
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – The about 500-acre Hughes Fire burning northeast of Castaic Lake in northern Los Angeles County has created smoke plumes visible in parts of Ventura County Wednesday.

The image below, courtesy of the Watch Duty Fire Map, shows the location of the fire as well as evacuation orders (the bright red regions), evacuation warnings (the orange regions), and the areas under weather alerts (the pink regions across Los Angeles and Ventura counties).

This is an evolving fire emergency and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

