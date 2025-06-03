Old Spanish Days and Earl Warren Fairgrounds Announce Separate Rodeo Events during Fiesta Weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Old Spanish Days and Earl Warren Showgrounds will be hosting separate rodeo events in August, just two months after announcing there would not be putting on the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo together this year.

In a press release, Earl Warren Showgrounds announced Santa Barbara Rodeo Days, set to take place from Friday, August 1st to Sunday, August 3rd. The venue says the event is "continuing the legacy of the Vaquero spirit for the Santa Barbara community" with Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) rodeo performances, a free "Fiesta-themed" carnival, a vibrant mercado, food, and entertainment.

Old Spanish Days (OSD) held a press conference Tuesday, shortly after the venue's announcement, where they revealed the 2025 Fiesta schedule of events that included their own rodeo event.

OSD will host the Old Spanish Days Rodeo at the Seminole Valley Equestrian Center in Santa Ynez on the same weekend – Friday, August 1st to Sunday, August 3rd. The rodeo will be a free event, with a special ticketed BBQ on August 2nd.

In a joint statement back in April, the Horse Show & Rodeo said the cancellation of the joint event was "due to increasing operational and production challenges" that made them "unable to sustain this historical Santa Barbara event for the future."

OSD later confirmed this cancellation in a earlier press conference, saying although the Horse Show & Rodeo was not happening this year, the organization was working to ensure the rodeo returns and remains apart of Fiesta.

El Presidente, Fritz Olenberger, announced other events in this year's lineup, including Fiesta Ranchera at the Goleta Stow House and El Mercado De La Guerra.

In Tuesday's press conference, Olenberger said he did not see Santa Barbara Rodeo Days as a "competing event."

"We don't see it as competing. They'll have the PRCA. I don't think there's... it's going to be a family event [ours]. It won't have... locals. Ours is more family-oriented and it will have local participation. It's going to have mutton bustin'. I don't think they're going to have mutton bustin'."

Olenberger says the Old Spanish Days Rodeo will focus on family, and community-participation with mutton bustin', roping, and junior rodeo.

According to Earl Warren Showgrounds, their Santa Barbara Rodeo Days will have the classic rodeo events, along with mutton bustin'.