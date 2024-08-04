100 Years of Fiesta celebration wraps up five days of fun

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Fiesta fans enjoyed free events for five summer days thanks to fundraisers throughout the year.

Old Spanish Days celebrated it 100th year.

The number 100 appeared on Spirit Georgey Taupin’s fan.

Highlights included descendents of Juan Cota dancing during Fiesta Pequena on the steps of the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Flamenco sensation Timo Nuñez danced in the show for the first time in 17 years.

A reunion of Spirits and Junior Spirits took part in a surprise finale.

They also danced on a float in the El Desfile Historico Parade.

Both events were broadcast live on News Channel 3.

Member of our news team rode in a carriage between horses along Cabrillo Blvd.

The event is considered one of the largest horse parades in the west.

Niños, including flower girls, had their own parade on Saturday followed by Tardes de Ronda that showcased their dancing at the Çourthouse Sunken Garden.

Las Noches de Ronda entertained thousands of people for 3 night in a row at the same location.

Mercados served up entertainment and authentic Mexican food from De La Guerra Plaza to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

People shared their favorite parts of the fiesta on the final day of the church Mercado.

"My favorite thing is all the bands and the dancing, " said Elizabeth Murrillo Medina.

"My favorite part is it has given everybody an opportunity to get back together visit with old friends ans make new friends it is a time for reuniting, coming together," said Fr. Pedro Lopez.

Our Lady's of Guadalupe's producer stage manager Tere Jurado likes the people who come from all over.

"We are so happy to welcome them, " said Jurado.

Many of the customers will miss the Fiesta food.

People dressed up each day for the occasion and got covered in confetti from crushed cascarónes.

A little confetti left here and there will serve as reminder of how the community came together to enjoy it all.

Viva la fiesta!