Tiny dancers shine during Tardes de Ronda in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-Tardes de Ronda put tiny dancers center stage.

Four and five-year-olds were among the youngest to perform in the Courthouse Sunken Garden on Saturday during the 100th Olds Spanish Days celebration.

Children of all ages from different dance studios took part.

They could be Spirit and Junior Spirit titleholders in the future.

Friends, family and their instructors looked proud.

Some of the dancers followed the movements of their Me Sabor Dance Studio instructor Cecilia Obispo who stood in the front row near the audience.

"There's some that come really shy and after they are shaking their hips very excited," said Obispo, " They get out of their shell for sure and I love to see that I love just being around them."

Tardes de Ronda means "Afternoon of Gaiety."

The final Las Noches de Ronda or "Nights of Gaiety follows from 8-11 p.m.

Thanks for countless fundraisers, throughout the year, the shows are free to the public.

