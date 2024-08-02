El Desfile Historico brings out thousands to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara came with a rich and historic blend of traditions and cultures in the form of El Desfile Historico, The Fiesta parade.

With the flowers girls showing the generations to come, the thousands watching from Cabrillo Boulevard cheered each participant and saw the talent, grace and beauty of this year's Spirit of Fiesta Georgey Taupin as she danced from Castillo Street to East Beach on the waterfront.

Father Larry Gosselin from the Old Mission Santa Barbara led a float waving to the crowds. " We are blessing 100 years of celebration in this community we are blessed people!"

Former Grand Marshal Jean Michel Cousteau said, "It makes Santa Barbara a special place on the planet and I love that people do that to make themselves happy. "

It is one of the largest equestrian parades in the nation with 400 horses taking part.

Josiah Jenkins is a former El Presidente and the Honorary Vaquero for the Fiesta Horse Stock Show and Rodeo. Riding a horse is in his roots. "You gotta have your horses. We grew up with them. My grandfather rode a horse to school," he said.

Carly Johnson walked the route to see it from different angles. She said, "all the horses, they are beautiful and all the costumes, they are gorgeous too ."

The bands brought traditional mariachi and many festive sounds that had the crowd screaming from the highest levels including the upper rooms of the Harbor View Inn.

Andres Santa Maria said it all came together as a fun event to see up close. "I like the horses and the banda my favorite and the dancers. I love the dancers."

Santa Barbara resident Martin Irabien said the event brings much of what he loves about Santa Barbara together. "Our traditions and heritage and roots no matter where you came from it is celebrating everybody."

One of the carriages carried elected officials and as it passed by, State Senator Monique Limon said it clearly, "this a hundred years of awesomeness. Viva la Fiesta!"

In the end the city fire department splashed the crowd with Fiesta spirit in the form of water shots.