Santa Barbara’s Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce highlights accomplishments during Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara's Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be in a prominent place during Old Spanish Days.

The organization will highlight its accomplishments during the 2024 Fiesta and has a special gathering Tuesday evening in the parking lot of American Riviera Bank on upper State Street. Members and their guests will enjoy music and food and continue to create strong community business ties.

The chamber has been assisting businesses of all levels with many operating components, especially after the Covid crisis. That includes financial assistance and support for small start ups.

There's also collaboration with groups such as Women's Economic Ventures to help with all of the elements of a business plan through on going classes.

The chamber has been working with local politicians to make sure business documents and permits come with bilingual assistance.

For more information go to: Great Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

