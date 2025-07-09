Santa Barbara County Fair Ready to Begin Five-Day Run in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Fair begins its five-day run in Santa Maria beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The annual event will take place at the Santa Maria Fairpark from Wednesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 13.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and will mark the opening of a yearly tradition that dates back more than 130 years.

Fairgoers will notice a handful of changes once they walk through the gates, including the return of the adult carnival section at the front of the facility.

In addition, the immediate walkway down the center of the Fairpark has been reorganized so that vendors are only on each side of the path, unlike in previous years when vendors were also located in the middle area.

Fairpark Board Director Kevin Merrill said the change was to create a cleaner look to the facility's main thoroughfare, with the goal of enhancing the overall visual appeal of the Fairpark.

The "La Placita," section that was created last year has also shifted locations.

The Hispanic-themed entertainment area was located last year next in the back of the Fairpark, where the old grandstand used to be.

This year, the area has been moved to the middle of the Fairpark, right next to the Center Stage area.

Several other new additions and changes are also in store for fairgoers as they experience what is a popular annual tradition for thousands of people on the Central Coast.

Gates open at 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at noon on Friday through Sunday.

Closing time each night is at 10 p.m.

