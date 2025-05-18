California Strawberry Festival helps music programs and more

VENTURA, Calif.-The California Strawberry festival raised money for nonprofits and scholarships over the weekend.

The Oxnard High School Marching Band welcomed people at the entrance and marched throughout the festival.

High school music programs sold all kinds of strawberry treats including funnel cakes and churros.

Student volunteers also helped people build their own strawberry shortcakes.

The festival began in the Channel Islands Harbor in 1984, and then moved to Strawberry Meadows by Oxnard College, before finding a new home at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

"Every year it gets better, we improve it, we listen to all the comments and we make adjustments," said festival chair Dean Kato, " we make it more comfortable for all the guest."

A memorial scholarship is named after Kato's father who was one of the original founders.

Festivalgoers quenched their thirst with strawberry smoothies, strawberry margaritas and strawberry beer.

People rarely leave empty handed.

They buy chocolate covered strawberries and entire flats of berries and souvenirs to bring home.

Between now and next year the festival will be awarding scholarships and grants from the money raised in May when local strawberries are plump and sweet.

For more information visit http://www.castrawberryfestival.org