Local businesses shine at NAMM2025

ANAHEIM, Calif.-With recent news it seems fitting that Myron Mckinley, the music director of Earth, Wind & Fire drew a crowd while jamming on keyboards at the Viscount booth.

Sax player Grace Kelly and violinist Mia Asano joined forces for the first time making new fans in the Yamaha area.

It all happened on the first day of the National Association of Music Merchants show, but everyone just calls it NAMM.

San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura County based music merchants took part.

Ernie Ball Music Man from San Luis Obispo hired locals to run a large booth.

“I love working NAMM, doing sound for the artists and there are a lot of talented artists out on the Central Coast," said Graham Ginsburg as he mixed the audio for an guitarist on the Ernie Ball stage.

Seymour Duncon of Santa Barbara was well represented by Derek Duncan.

Duncan said they are celebrating their 49th year in Santa Barbara and Goleta .

“ We have Jeff Loomis here, he is a pretty famous metal guitar player, so we have him in for a signing, helps bring fans in," said Duncan.

Strymon of Westlake displayed colorful effects pedals with familiar names such as Ojai and Zuma.

“It is great to be at NAMM and represent the Central Coast and Ventura County very near and dear to us hear, ” said Strymon's Gohan Ruiz.

DW (Drum Workshop) of Oxnard, now owned by Roland had drums on display with QR codes offering a chance to win a trip to the Ventura coast.

NAMM is a great place to people watch.

Those in attendance may see music legends and up and coming talent checking out new instruments and pro audio equipment.

NAMM2025 wraps up on Sunday at the Anaheim Convention Center.

For more information visit https://www.nammshow.org