Skip to Content
Events

Off Register: Santa Barbara Art Book & Print Fair showcases creativity

Tracy Lehr
By
Published 4:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Off Register: Santa Barbara Art Book & Print Fair is taking place at the Community Arts Workshop space today.

More than 60 vendors and exhibitors shared their work in the creative space off Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

Visitors have a chance to check out niche publications.

The free fair includes panel discussions and all kinds of demonstrations.

Visitors can try their hands at print, button and zine making and talk to the artists.

Artist, designer and musician Cecilia James calls the fair inspiring.

"I feel so inspired to be surrounded by artists doing just amazing work, really cool print work and yeah I want people to leave being like I want to print, I want to make stuff, you know, books, zines whatever," said James.

Exhibitors included students from Santa Barbara City College and the Visual Arts and Design Academy known as VADA at Santa Barbara high school.

People of all ages can enjoy the Off Register Santa Barbara Art Book & Print Fair until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Article Topic Follows: Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content