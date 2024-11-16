Off Register: Santa Barbara Art Book & Print Fair showcases creativity

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Off Register: Santa Barbara Art Book & Print Fair is taking place at the Community Arts Workshop space today.

More than 60 vendors and exhibitors shared their work in the creative space off Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

Visitors have a chance to check out niche publications.

The free fair includes panel discussions and all kinds of demonstrations.

Visitors can try their hands at print, button and zine making and talk to the artists.

Artist, designer and musician Cecilia James calls the fair inspiring.

"I feel so inspired to be surrounded by artists doing just amazing work, really cool print work and yeah I want people to leave being like I want to print, I want to make stuff, you know, books, zines whatever," said James.

Exhibitors included students from Santa Barbara City College and the Visual Arts and Design Academy known as VADA at Santa Barbara high school.

People of all ages can enjoy the Off Register Santa Barbara Art Book & Print Fair until 6 p.m. on Saturday.