Seaside Highland Games brings Scottish athletes musicians and dancers to Ventura

Gold Coast Pipe Band bagpipers
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
today at 4:29 pm
Published 4:26 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – You don't have to be Scottish to enjoy the Seaside Highland Games.

The Seaside Highland Games include all kinds of competitions at the Ventura County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The premier Scottish festival is celebrating its 20th year in Ventura.

Visitors can taste haggis, shepherd's pie and other Celtic favorites.

There is also a Children's Glen for the wee ones as organizers like to say.

Jim Mulligan of Camarillo came with the Gold Coast Pipe Band.

"It is a great event here at the Highland Games and they are looking for perfection, which our band just showed, professionalism and just a comradery within the band, a tightness within the band," said Mulligan," it is just great competition, it's a lot of fun."

In addition to traditional bagpipe music, the Celtic rock band Celtica Nova, features Scottish bagpipers, too.

The Brown Sisters with George Cavanaugh are also performing.

Visitors are also invited to learn about tartans that may be linked to their relatives.

The Seaside Highland Games continues on Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

There are discounts for seniors and children 5 and under are free.

For information visit https://seasidehighlandgames.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

