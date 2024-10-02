Brain Injury Center of Ventura County to host benefit marking its 22nd year this Saturday

Oxnard, Calif. The Brain Injury Center of Ventura County will celebrate its 22nd year at "An Evening of Magical Memories" this Saturday at the Residence Inn by Marriott Oxnard River Ridge.

The center will be honoring those who have gone above and beyond to help, including survivor Lisa Morris and Laural Coppage-Householder, MSN FCP-BC.

Vance Garcia hopes people will come out and support the cause this Saturday.

"I have been involved as a participant ever since I came home from the hospital in 2014," Garcia," This organization has done so much to improve my quality of life over the years, it quite literally saved my life. The bonds have created a sense of community and family among fellow survivors that understand my struggles. I always look forward to going to our annual Evening of Magical Memories to create new memories with fellow survivors and help raise funding to continue the amazing work that the BIC does to improve the lives of survivors."

The celebration starts at 5 p.m.

For ticket information visit info@braininjurycenter.org or call (805)-482-1312.