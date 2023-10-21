Crane Country Fair is Sunday October 22nd in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. - Crane is gearing up for it's annual Country Fair.

The event is open to the community and it's on Sunday, October 22nd from 10am-3pm at Crane Country Day School located at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito.

The fair will feature a rock climbing wall, petting zoo, and tons of carnival games for the kids to play!

Kids might try the lollipop booth, sponge toss, duck pond, basketball hoop, and more!

There will be plenty of delicious food and treats from the Country Kitchen.

Fresh produce including avocados and persimmons, and plenty of desserts like brownies, cookies, homemade granola, and other delicious items.

They will have also have gift items for sale like flower crowns, succulent arrangements, handmade soaps, candles, ceramic vases and mugs.



Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, you can go to the Crane School website:

https://www.craneschool.org/