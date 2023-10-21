Skip to Content
Events

Crane Country Fair is Sunday October 22nd in Montecito

CRANE FAIR.00_00_23_28.Still001
Crane Country Fair takes place on Sunday, October 22nd
By
Published 10:44 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. - Crane is gearing up for it's annual Country Fair.

The event is open to the community and it's on Sunday, October 22nd from 10am-3pm at Crane Country Day School located at 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito.

The fair will feature a rock climbing wall, petting zoo, and tons of carnival games for the kids to play!

Kids might try the lollipop booth, sponge toss, duck pond, basketball hoop, and more!

There will be plenty of delicious food and treats from the Country Kitchen.

Fresh produce including avocados and persimmons, and plenty of desserts like brownies, cookies, homemade granola, and other delicious items.

They will have also have gift items for sale like flower crowns, succulent arrangements, handmade soaps, candles, ceramic vases and mugs.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, you can go to the Crane School website:
https://www.craneschool.org/

Article Topic Follows: Events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content