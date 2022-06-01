SLO tuning up for its Concerts in the Plaza

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The 26th Annual Concerts in the Plaza returns this summer beginning Friday, June 24th. The event was last held in 2019 with the next two years cancelled due to the pandemic. Every Friday night for ten weeks music fans will gather in Mission Plaza to rock out to local bands and songwriters. The 2022 series will run from June 24th to August 26th with the opening act starting at 4:30pm and the main act performing from 5:30 - 7:30 every Friday night.

This year's performers were chosen from the 2020 lineup, which never got a chance to put on a show due to Covid-19. The Concerts in the Plaza is the largest free concert series on the Central Coast and also features dancing, food and drinks.

For a list of performers check the DowntownSLO.com/Concerts webpage.