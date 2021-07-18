2021 Mid-State Fair Youth Rabbit Show postponed due to rabbit disease outbreak

Events

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The California Mid-State Fair is postponing its 2021 Youth Rabbit Show due to concerns surrounding an outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV2) in the state.

The decision was based on a variety of factors including recommendations from the California Department of Food & Agriculture, Animal Health Branch and the American Rabbit Breeders Association.

Fair officials said they are confident that these Federal, State and local government agencies can fully contain and eradicate RHDV2 soon so that the Rabbit Show can be rescheduled for a later date.

“We know this decision is disappointing for our exhibitors and Fair guests; however, it is in the best interest of the community and the California rabbit industry,” added Colleen Bojorquez, Interim CEO.

Officials said RHDV2 is spread among rabbits but cannot be shared with humans.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 21 to Aug. 1. This year, they are celebrating the fair's 75th anniversary.