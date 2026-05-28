Look of the Week: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates Eid in an Arsenal-themed outfit

By Bianca Betancourt, CNN

(CNN) — Mayor Zohran Mamdani, like many politicians, often leans on the ease of uniform dressing. Since being elected as one of New York City’s youngest (and first Muslim, first South Asian) mayor late last year, the city official has become synonymous with sleek but simple suiting — mainly sporting affordable two-pieces from Suitsupply. But every now and then, Mamdani throws on a surprise alternative, like the Carhartt workwear jacket, personalized with a vintage New York City logo, that he wore during the city’s relentless winter storms.

To celebrate the start of Eid al-Adha (the Muslim religious holiday that honors the importance of unwavering faith, submission, and charity), Mamdani joined hundreds of Muslim New Yorkers for a public prayer in the Bronx, just steps outside of Yankee Stadium, wearing a sporty take on a traditional kurta. (Whether the garment is best described as a South Asian kurta or a Middle Eastern thobe – which is typically ankle-length – is a matter of debate online.)

Mamdani has made no secret of the fact that he’s a fervent soccer fan and that his English Premier League team of choice is none other than Arsenal —who won the Premier League title last week and could be crowed European champions on Saturday. While the crowd that surrounded Mamdani for the occasion wore traditional garments in a number of varying colors including seafoam greens, deep purples, and classic white linen detailed with shimmering gold embroidery, Mamdani’s inventive jersey easily drew the most attention. It was designed to look like the team’s blue away shirt with lightning bolt patterns and Adidas’ classic three-stripes running along the sides. Taking credit for the design online, co-founder of the Arsenal fan club Brooklyn Invincibles, Jason Andrew, said the “custom kurta” resulted from a collaboration with his longtime tailor and had been inspired by his own family’s “seamstress legacy.”

Mamdani knew what he was doing. The decision to wear the bold outfit grabbed headlines, helping to shine light on the holiday itself while reinforcing his down to earth image — what could be more relatable than proudly repping your favorite team? He was joined by US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for the outing, where he spoke about Eid’s core theme of sacrifice and its role in his mayoral mission.

“Today as we honor Prophet Ibrahim, Eid al-Adha reminds us that sacrifice is not a burden. It is an opportunity to see ourselves as part of something larger. To extend a hand to those who need it most,” Mamdani wrote on X. “I am honored to be New York City’s first Muslim Mayor and I am determined to lead through solidarity. Together, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can afford the groceries, housing, and child care they need.”

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