‘Shōgun’ led the Emmys — and its red carpet

(CNN) — FX’s hugely popular “Shōgun” dominated the Emmys on Sunday night, winning 18 of its 25 nominations and becoming the first non-English TV show to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

And on the red carpet outside LA’s Peacock Theater, the show’s cast and crew (and their significant others) produced some of the evening’s most eye-catching fashion, too.

Chief among them was Anna Sawai (pictured top), who arrived in a stunning custom red Vera Wang gown before becoming the first person of Asian descent to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

She paired her silk faille mermaid gown, which Wang’s eponymous label described as having an “architectural” neckline, with jewels by Cartier, for whom Sawai is now a brand ambassador.

The look was inspired by Sawai’s character, Lady Mariko, and was masterminded by celebrity stylist Karla Welch. “We loved how modern they felt and somehow that they felt Shōgun,” Welch told Vogue ahead of the awards, referring to the actor’s Cartier ring, earrings and platinum and onyx bands. “The whole look was clean, modern, Princess.”

Veteran actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays central character Lord Yoshii Toranaga, meanwhile looked suave in a navy wool tuxedo with silk lapels by Dior Men. Although less adventurous than some of the evening’s other menswear, his choice of a matching navy shirt and an embroidered necktie helped him put a fresh spin on a classically tailored look.

Elsewhere, Tadanobu Asano went for more conventional (though no less dapper) black-tie attire. But it was his actress wife Kurumi Nakata who wowed the red carpet in a kimono featuring gold detailing worthy of a historical Japanese painting.

Beyond the main cast, actor Moeka Hoshi, who has a recurring role in the series, impressed in a look by Miu Miu, the sister label to luxury giant Prada. Her embellished chiffon gown was brought to life with black feather and crystal detailing.

Yuko Miyamoto, who plays a teahouse madam, meanwhile, looked elegant in a beautifully embroidered one-shoulder dress featuring a Japanese print motif. And Yuka Kouri, whose character is a courtesan, sparkled in a long-sleeved gown that unzipped on one side to reveal a flash of torso.

And it wasn’t just the “Shōgun” actors.

Husband-and-wife team Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks — the show creators who adapted James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name to the small screen — got in on the act, too, in a Christopher John Rogers gown and classic tux, respectively.

With “Shōgun” poised for more nominations during awards season — the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards are still to come — you can expect many of these names to become red carpet fixtures over the coming months.

