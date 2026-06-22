Clive Davis, monumental music producer and record industry titan, has died

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By Jason Kravarik, CNN

(CNN) — Clive Davis, the legendary music producer of industry icons from Janis Joplin and Whitney Houston to Billy Joel and Santana, has died.

Davis, famously dubbed “the man with the golden ears,” was 94. His family confirmed his death in a social media post. His publicist also confirmed his death to CNN.

Davis’s family remembered him as both “a towering figure whose influence changed music forever” as well as “the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness.”

He was hospitalized in late May for an upper respiratory issue, Rolling Stone reported, but was discharged earlier this month.

The Brooklyn-born Davis never intended to lead a life in music, let alone shape pop culture’s musical tastes for decades. After his parents died in his late teens, he graduated from Harvard Law School and became a lawyer before going to work for Columbia Records in 1960. Five years later, Davis had ascended to be the record label’s top lawyer and was soon named Columbia’s president.

“I was thrust into it,” he told CNN in 2013. “Never knowing I had a natural ear and gift for music that,” he said, “would become the passion of my life.”

Instinct for talent

Davis’ first major signing was Janis Joplin, whom he first saw perform at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. In his 2013 memoir “The Soundtrack of my Life,” Davis described Joplin’s stage presence as “not conventionally beautiful,” but “her body seemed to vibrate with the modulations of her voice, which struck with equal impact whether she was wailing at the top of her lungs or delivering an intimate whisper.”

His instinct for talent led Davis to discover and sign eventual megastars like Bruce Springsteen, Carlos Santana, Chicago, Earth, Wind and Fire, Aerosmith and Barry Manilow.

In a tribute posted to social media on Monday, Springsteen honored his “close friend,” who he said changed his life when the producer signed him to Columbia in his early 20s.

“He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success,” Springsteen wrote. “A great man.”

Billy Joel was floundering as a recording artist when Davis signed him in 1973. “Piano Man” was Joel’s first album at Columbia and paved his way to superstardom.

“When they all hit, one after another and I was there, making that judgment… it obviously gave me confidence to keep going,” Davis said.

The 1980s brought perhaps Davis’ most storied discovery: 19-year-old pop sensation Whitney Houston. Their collaboration led to a record-setting seven consecutive No. 1 singles, including “Saving All My Love for You,” “How Will I Know,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go.”

Houston’s drug-related death in 2012 led to one of Davis’ greatest heartbreaks. The 48-year-old died in her Beverly Hills hotel room the night of Davis’ famed pre-Grammy gala. He told CNN he had seen Houston just two days before and the pair had planned to explore new music.

“She was vital, optimistic, looking forward to the future,” Davis said in 2024.

If Davis didn’t discover a star, there was a good chance he nurtured them along the way. Simon and Garfunkel, The Grateful Dead, Dionne Warwick, Miles Davis, Rod Stewart and Luther Vandross all crossed his path.

When Aretha Franklin’s career stalled in later years, Davis contemporized her style. In 1987, Franklin went to number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with “I Knew You were Waiting (For Me),” a duet with George Michael that marked her first number one hit since 1967’s “Respect.”

‘You’ve got to be a survivor’

The accolades didn’t come without struggles. Davis was pushed out of Columbia Records in 1973 over accusations he used company funds for personal uses. He later said in his memoir that the expenses were always meant to be reimbursed. The scandal came at the same time as a federal investigation of alleged “payola” at Columbia, of which Davis was cleared, but he was still charged with tax evasion on unreimbursed expenses. Five of the six charges were later dropped.

“This virtually complete exoneration received nothing like the coverage of all the baseless charges, rumors, and guilt-by-association whispers that I had lived with since leaving Columbia,” Davis wrote in 2013.

He responded by starting Arista Records and continuing his unprecedented hot streak. Later, in 1989, Arista expanded into country music and struck big with Alan Jackson and Brooks & Dunn.

“You’ve got to be a survivor,” Davis once said of show business. “You’ve got to rise above cold periods, you’ve got to come back.”

Davis himself won four Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. That same year he formed J Records and launched the career of Alicia Keys, whose debut album “Songs In A Minor” sold more than 10 million copies and won her five Grammy Awards.

Further growth

Davis expanded into hip-hop in the ’90s, partially acquiring Sean Combs’ label Bad Boy Records, which spawned enormous hits from Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans and others.

Davis’ relationship with Combs was the subject of scrutiny in his later years. Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in a 2025 federal trial and not guilty of more serious charges, including sex trafficking.

Davis married twice and had four children. In his 2013 book, he revealed he was bisexual, telling CNN he only explored this after the failure of his second marriage.

“I opened myself up to the possibility of having a relationship with a person, rather than a gender,” he said.

Davis continued to be active in music until the end of his life, continuing to host his yearly pre-Grammy party the night before the ceremony and holding the title of chief creative officer at Sony Music.

In a statement on Monday, the label paid tribute to Davis, who it said was “responsible for a huge part of the recorded legacy of the company.”

“Not only are many, many artists we represent continuously indebted to his service but so many staff members have been influenced and mentored by his deep love and respect for our company which he carried right up until today,” the statement read.

But those “golden ears” are what Davis will most be remembered for, even if he believed that simply recognizing opportunity was the real secret to his success.

“I’m not being modest, it was luck that I got the opportunity,” he said. “I think life is seizing those opportunities.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

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CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.