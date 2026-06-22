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San Luis Obispo County

Atascadero man arrested in connection with San Luis Obispo residential burglary investigation

KEYT
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today at 4:09 pm
Published 4:21 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – On Friday, a 55-year-old Atascadero man was arrested for burglary, resisting arrest, and probation violation in connection with a residential burglary investigation.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, officers responded to a reported residential burglary near Carpenter Street and Hathway Avenue in San Luis Obispo stated a press release Monday from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, detectives were able to identify a 55-year-old Atascadero man as a person of interest in the case and a search of his home and vehicles was authorized for compliance with the conditions of his parole.

On June 19, a search of the 55-year-old's Atascadero home and his vehicles was conducted and resulted in his arrest on charges of burglary, resisting arrest, and probation violation shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The investigation into this and other recent burglaries in the area are ongoing and may be related, noted the San Luis Obispo Police Department, and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Koznek at 805-594-8005 or through email at jkoznek@slocity.org.

You can also share your tip while remaining anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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Andrew Gillies

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