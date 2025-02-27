Skip to Content
Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in their New Mexico home, police say

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead in their home in New Mexico, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told CNN.

Their cause of death has not been confirmed but it is not believed to be foul play, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Womack-Avila said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

