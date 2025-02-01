Christopher Reeve’s daughter describes the simple, ‘beautiful’ way Robin Williams showed up for her dad

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — While a lot has been said about the friendship between Robin Williams and Christopher Reeve, the famed pair’s bond illustrates a very basic and instrumental type of kindness, according to Reeve’s daughter.

In a recent interview with CNN, Alexandra Reeve discussed the documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” – which airs on CNN this weekend – and elaborated on the late actors’ friendship, which she likened to “more of a brotherhood.”

“Super/Man” explores her father’s life and career both before and after the 1995 horse riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down and his legacy of advocacy for people living with spinal cord injuries. The film highlights how Williams – the legendary and improvisational funnyman who died in 2014 – was the first person to get Reeve to laugh in the hospital after his fall, by dressing up in scrubs and pretending to be a Russian proctologist.

“Their relationship really showed what it is to be a friend for someone, what it is to show up for the important people in your life through thick and thin,” Reeve reflected.

Alexandra Reeve pointed out, however, that it is not necessary to be a comedian on par with Williams to help someone in challenge smile, or be there for them.

“You don’t have to move heaven and earth, but sometimes showing up for a friend just through a phone call, remembering to write, remembering to show up and celebrate what could be a dark day and help turn it into a light day,” she explained. “Robin was such a beautiful example of that and it’s a legacy that continues to today.”

She described how Williams, who first met Reeve when they were both studying acting at Juilliard in New York City, continued showing up for her father and her family prior to Reeve’s death in 2004.

“Throughout the 10 years after my dad’s accident, they were there for us emotionally, continuing to celebrate the anniversary of dad’s accident every year, his ‘life day,’ his survival day, and focus on the positive side of that,” she said, adding that Robin and his second wife, Marsha Williams, made a point of “continuing to remind dad and Dana (Reeve, Christopher Reeve’s widow who died in 2006) who they were.”

Alexandra Reeve shared that the two families remain intimately connected to this day.

“Oftentimes after a friend goes through a traumatic event, you can – and I think many people will relate to this – you can kind of pull back, because you don’t want to bother them. But Robin and Marsha did the opposite. They showed up even more than before and would call just to shoot the breeze and have normal conversations,” she recalled. “And it’s amazing how easy it is to take that for granted. But often when you’re going through hardship, that’s actually what you want – is a friend that continues to treat you in the same way, and connect with you, and remind you of your old self.”

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” airs on CNN on Saturday. It’s presented by CNN Films, HBO Documentary Films and DC Studios, which like CNN are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.