Kristin Cavallari offers up NSFW details about her romance with Morgan Wallen

(CNN) — We now know (quite a bit) more about that whole Kristin Cavallari and Morgan Wallen situationship.

During a newly streamed episode of Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, Cavallari shared some details about her involvement with the country superstar.

“He’s a great f**k buddy,” the former reality star said. “He was good in bed.”

Her social media followers had only found out recently that Cavallari and Wallen had been a thing, when she did a viral suspect challenge in which a person runs while someone filming them shares information about the person running.

“Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back,” Cavallari’s friend said, causing her to burst into laughter.

On the podcast, Cavallari said Wallen was “a true gentleman” on their first date and described him as having “a big heart.”

“He was like, ‘I’ll pick you up, I’ll pick the place,’” she recalled. “Like, just f**king handled business.”

He also kissed her in the rain, which she described as “the sweetest thing.”

It’s unclear when or how long the two dated, but Cavallari said she hasn’t spoken to the singer in “probably a year.”

“I have nothing but good things to say about him,” she said.

Cavallari was previously married to NFL player Jay Cutler. The former couple shares three children.

