Ringo Starr believes Barry Keoghan is ‘taking drum lessons’ to portray him in biopic

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ringo Starr is ready to see Barry Keoghan play the drums… as Ringo Starr.

The Beatle recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, who asked Starr what he thinks of speculation that “Saltburn” star Keoghan has been cast to portray him in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopics.

“I think it’s great. I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons and I hope not too many,” said the Beatles drummer, seemingly confirming Keoghan’s casting.

Keoghan’s name has long been in the mix to play Starr, but a source with knowledge told CNN on Wednesday that despite the legendary musician’s comments, “there are no deals for any cast yet.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Starr, Keoghan and Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film’s studio, for comment.

Sony announced in February that Mendes will be directing four separate feature-length biopics chronicling the story of the Beatles through the eyes of each of its members; Paul McCartney, Starr, and the late John Lennon and George Harrison.

Ever since, some have speculated that actors Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson, among others, are attached to portray other members of the Fab Four.

In May, Mescal addressed the speculation, telling GQ that he would “love to be involved, but there’s nothing set in stone.”

According to a news release, each film will be told from each band member’s point of view and will collectively “intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.” Mendes, who won an Oscar in 2000 for best director for “American Beauty,” was granted full access to the Beatles’ life stories and music for the films, the release said.

Each film will have its own theatrical release in 2027, the exact dates of which will be announced closer to their debut.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.