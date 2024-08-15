Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

By Scott Glover, John Miller and Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple arrests have been made in connection with Matthew Perry’s death, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the situation.

Charges will be announced Thursday morning at a press conference in Los Angeles, along with details of Perry’s actions, the source said.

The beloved actor who starred as Chandler Bing on “Friends” died in October at the age of 54. Perry was found floating face down in the pool of his Pacific Palisades home. The actor died as a result of “acute effects of ketamine” and subsequent drowning, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report.

In May, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Scot Williams told CNN that an investigation into Perry’s death was ongoing and criminal in nature.

“Hypothetically there’s a potential for criminal culpability depending on what the investigation undercovers, but at this point, we’re not there yet,” he said at the time.

Williams said authorities were looking into how Perry got the drugs and who may have supplied them. The US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service were also involved in the investigation.

Perry had detailed his decades-long struggles with drug addiction. Ketamine has seen a surge in use in recent years as a treatment for depression, anxiety and pain. People close to Perry told coroner’s investigators that he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy before his death, according to The Associated Press, and he was being treated by at least two doctors.

Perry’s death was met with shock as he was beloved on “Friends” between 1994 and 2004, where he starred alongside Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

He also appeared in films including “Fools Rush In,” “The Whole Nine Yards” and “17 Again.”

