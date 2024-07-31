Ryan Reynolds says he and Blake Lively are embracing the ‘chaos’ of parenthood while they can

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Reynolds knows that having kids can get a little bit wild at times. But the “Deadpool & Wolverine” star is offering some sound advice to parents far and wide.

Reynolds, who shares four children with actress Blake Lively, appeared on this week’s episode of the “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast and said that his best advice is to “just embrace the chaos” because it won’t last forever.

Lively and Reynolds, who got married in 2012, share three daughters – James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 – and welcomed their fourth child in 2023.

“Blake always says that they’re all under our roof right now,” Reynolds said. “We have them all and that is a fleeting thing. It is not an infinite resource. So, kind of embrace the chaos of it all.”

He continued to say that at this juncture, their house may always be a mess, sleep may be sparse and “every other day” he feels the challenges of keeping it all together. But, he said, “just think about what you would give in 40 years or 30 years to come back and enjoy this one moment.”

While the couple are notoriously private about their family life, Reynolds said that meeting, marrying and starting a family with Lively has had a profound impact on how he’s since made life choices.

“Every decision I made was bolder and I took authorship of things… because I had this, like, ‘Oh, if this all f—ing fails, I still have that,” he said.

“Having kids is kind of awesome,” Reynolds added.

And while he may play a Marvel superhero, he said he considers being a dad his greatest “superpower.”

