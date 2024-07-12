Nicolas Cage’s son ‘voluntarily surrendered himself’ to LAPD following an April incident

By Dan Heching and Sarah Moon, CNN

(CNN) — Nicolas Cage’s son Weston Cage has turned himself into police in Los Angeles after an incident that took place earlier this year.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, the younger Cage “voluntarily surrendered himself” to authorities on Wednesday, following an incident on April 28 in which he allegedly “punched two victims multiple times, causing injury.”

“LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed,” the statement continued.

The case was then presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office last month, and “two counts of assault with a deadly weapon were filed against Cage, leading to a felony warrant and bail set at $150,000,” the statement said.

In a statement sent to CNN on Friday, Weston’s mother Christina Fulton said, “On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 pm I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help. When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries.”

“Despite my desperate pleas to the responding Police officers to detain him for a mental health evaluation, the Police officers refused my request and neglected my urgent need for my medical attention,” Fulton continued. “As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s on-going mental health crisis. It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs.”

CNN has reached out to LAPD for further comment, as well as to representatives for Nicolas Cage and Weston Cage.

Weston Cage, a 33-year-old musician and actor, is Nicolas Cage’s eldest child.

