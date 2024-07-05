Vanessa Hudgens ‘disappointed’ her privacy was invaded with paparazzi pictures of her new baby

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Vanessa Hudgens is excited to be a new mom, but wishes she had more control over how the news was shared.

The “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” star wrote in a post on Instagram Thursday, “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media. Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy.”

Hudgens was referring to reports earlier in the week that showed pictures of her leaving a hospital with her newborn.

While the circumstances of the announcement were not ideal, the singer and actor’s Instagram message amounted to her first confirmation that she gave birth to her baby, her first child with spouse Cole Tucker.

CNN has reached out to Hudgens’ representatives to see if she has any additional comment.

On Oscars night in March, Hudgens revealed that she and the Major League Baseball outfielder were expecting their first child.

Hudgens and Tucker reportedly wed in December in Tulum, Mexico after announcing their engagement early last year.

They were first linked in 2020 when Hudgens posted a photo of herself captioned “date night” and was photographed holding hands with Tucker later that evening.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

